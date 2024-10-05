StockNews.com Lowers MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

MRC Global Stock Performance

NYSE:MRC opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.97.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $832.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.32 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 3.19%. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MRC Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth about $963,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,745,000. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,866,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,574,000 after buying an additional 891,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 75,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 47,075 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

