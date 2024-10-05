StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SVI. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bankshares raised StorageVault Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In other StorageVault Canada news, Director Benjamin Harris purchased 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,260.00. Also, Director Jay Lynne Fleming sold 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$377,500.00.

StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.42.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

