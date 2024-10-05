SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.39. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 20.39%.
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
