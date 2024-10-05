TD Securities Boosts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$28.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$29.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.21.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

TPZ stock opened at C$26.94 on Tuesday. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.03 and a 1 year high of C$27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of C$3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.97.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.05. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of C$78.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.184685 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is presently 356.76%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

