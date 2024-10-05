TD Securities Lowers Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$5.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.23.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.85 and a 52 week high of C$6.37. The stock has a market cap of C$3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.76.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.04 billion. Analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.3651203 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.18 per share, with a total value of C$50,160.00. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

