TD Securities Lowers Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$18.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VET has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.75.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET stock opened at C$13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.13. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$11.87 and a one year high of C$21.30. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.95). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of C$478.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$514.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3855165 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -9.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,700.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

