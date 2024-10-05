TD Securities Trims Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Target Price to C$5.50

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATH. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Athabasca Oil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.14.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATH

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ATH opened at C$5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of C$3.36 and a one year high of C$5.72. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.14.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of C$401.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5396825 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Athabasca Oil

In other Athabasca Oil news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 259,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$1,396,848.39. In other news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 215,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$1,198,879.20. Also, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 259,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,396,848.39. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Athabasca Oil

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.