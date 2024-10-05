Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Raised to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TEF. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. New Street Research cut shares of Telefónica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered Telefónica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telefónica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 3.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefónica by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 696,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 312,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

