Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited Sells 153,500 Shares of KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA) Stock

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) insider Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 153,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00.

Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 77,000 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$23,100.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 43,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$13,050.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 24,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$7,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 160,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$48,150.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 51,000 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$16,105.80.

On Friday, July 12th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 50,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$15,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 458,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$137,550.00.

KDA Group Price Performance

Shares of KDA stock opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.23. KDA Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36.

About KDA Group

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

