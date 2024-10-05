The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Post Q3 2026 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock opened at $71.99 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,877,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,751 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,891,000 after buying an additional 421,161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,640,000 after buying an additional 179,503 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,058,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,597,000 after buying an additional 97,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,315,000 after buying an additional 286,820 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

