The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $135.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.91.

Get Lear alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lear

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $108.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear has a 1-year low of $101.67 and a 1-year high of $147.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.02.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lear will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lear by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 2.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 70.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lear by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.