The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $117.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VC has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W cut shares of Visteon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.21.

Visteon Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VC stock opened at $92.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visteon has a 1 year low of $88.37 and a 1 year high of $136.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In related news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,039.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 70.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 52,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

