The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) to “Strong-Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

UNFI stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $23.15.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 69,111 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

