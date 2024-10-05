Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Sells $79,922.06 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $79,922.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 177,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,505.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $28.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -57.54 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

