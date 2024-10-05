Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $68.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $59.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tompkins Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

Tompkins Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tompkins Financial has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $867.46 million, a P/E ratio of 128.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 4.11%.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 519.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,941,000 after acquiring an additional 34,752 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 155,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 101,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 70,422 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Featured Articles

