TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) PT Raised to $63.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $60.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18. TPG has a twelve month low of $26.62 and a twelve month high of $60.54.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $744.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPG will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $190,342.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $816,300.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter worth about $3,532,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. South Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 430,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,000 after buying an additional 164,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in TPG by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,362,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,971,000 after buying an additional 187,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

