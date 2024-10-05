Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $294.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.87. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $298.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

