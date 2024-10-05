Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TTD. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.89.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average is $95.00. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $113.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $22,108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,180 shares in the company, valued at $40,366,997.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $22,108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,366,997.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,713. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,077,248 shares of company stock worth $115,353,156. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 52,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 41,221 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

