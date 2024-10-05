Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

NYSE RIG opened at $4.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.79. Transocean has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $8.03.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika purchased 1,500,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $6,195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,139,312.22. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika purchased 1,500,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $6,195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,139,312.22. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at $468,476,695.62. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Transocean by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,014,318 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $247,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Transocean by 19.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,725,995 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $196,484,000 after buying an additional 5,856,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,552,192 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $435,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,956 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,179,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 24.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,437,572 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $71,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,615 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

