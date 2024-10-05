Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

TPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TPH opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,825.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,869.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,825.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 29,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

