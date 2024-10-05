Triumph Financial’s (TFIN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triumph Financial from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TFIN opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.85. Triumph Financial has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Financial will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

In other news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $401,267.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $498,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,814.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 759.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,022,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Triumph Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

