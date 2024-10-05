Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TKC stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

