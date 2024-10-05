Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells $720,077.19 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,877 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $611,940.02.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $67.48 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Twilio by 58.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 57,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at $1,274,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 26.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $918,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

