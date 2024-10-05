Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ (VRCA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VRCA. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 625.06% and a negative return on equity of 591.84%. The business had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ted White sold 32,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $229,231.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,854.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ted White sold 32,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $229,231.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,854.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $179,754.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,931 shares in the company, valued at $754,932.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,099,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,199 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,999,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,268,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

