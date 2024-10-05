Vistra (NYSE:VST) PT Raised to $141.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

VST opened at $138.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.23. Vistra has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $139.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

