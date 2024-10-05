Vistra Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 41,929 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 64% compared to the typical volume of 25,633 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VST has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.14.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vistra Price Performance
Shares of VST stock opened at $138.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day moving average is $84.23. Vistra has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $139.38.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vistra will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.2195 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.99%.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
