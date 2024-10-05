Vistra Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 41,929 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 64% compared to the typical volume of 25,633 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vistra Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vistra by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Vistra by 610.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 160,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vistra by 633.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 50,672 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Vistra by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VST stock opened at $138.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day moving average is $84.23. Vistra has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $139.38.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vistra will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.2195 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.99%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

