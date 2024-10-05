Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) Insider Buys A$479,005.08 in Stock

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Casey purchased 62,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.64 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of A$479,005.08 ($330,348.33).
Vulcan Steel Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.03.
Vulcan Steel Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Vulcan Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.14%.
Vulcan Steel Company Profile
Vulcan Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Steel and Metals segments. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.
Featured Stories
