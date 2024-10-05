W. P. Carey’s (WPC) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their equal weight rating on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $63.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WPC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.25.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 133.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 93.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

