Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells $388,856.50 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $388,856.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,088.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of W stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on W. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Wayfair from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $91.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,801,000 after buying an additional 363,948 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $937,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 250.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 167,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after buying an additional 119,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

