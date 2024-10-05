Wells Fargo & Company Lowers ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $1,000.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,110.80.

ASML stock opened at $833.00 on Thursday. ASML has a 12-month low of $573.86 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $848.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $929.53. The stock has a market cap of $328.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ASML will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in ASML by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in ASML by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in ASML by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in ASML by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

