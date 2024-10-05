Wells Fargo & Company Raises East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $97.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EWBC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.43.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.25. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $89.75.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $302,668.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,713.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Capital International Investors grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,582,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,469,000 after purchasing an additional 159,963 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $338,142,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,462,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,145,000 after buying an additional 72,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,993,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,742,000 after acquiring an additional 280,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,822,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,480,000 after acquiring an additional 118,658 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

