Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $134.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Welltower to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.38.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $125.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Welltower has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 330.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

