Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.90.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

In other news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $690,136.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,017.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $690,136.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at $928,017.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $1,160,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,287.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock worth $2,754,390. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 88,325 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

WAB stock opened at $183.30 on Monday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $98.70 and a 1-year high of $184.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.17.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

