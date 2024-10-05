Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Lowered to $184.00 at Barclays

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $186.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WIX. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wix.com to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $159.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $178.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 64,878 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Wix.com by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Wix.com by 1,378.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth $7,984,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

