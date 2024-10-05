Zacks Research Comments on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CORT. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.45. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.14 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $509,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,888.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $509,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,888.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $353,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,176.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,292. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 318.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.