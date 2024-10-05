Zacks Research Comments on Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $34.29 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $1,274,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 33.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at $359,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 15.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 984,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,571,000 after buying an additional 128,372 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 15.7% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,469,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,392,000 after buying an additional 471,420 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

