AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.710-10.910 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.67-10.87 EPS.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.64.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.
In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
