Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Addex Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Addex Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. Addex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 364.24% and a negative net margin of 818.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Addex Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.