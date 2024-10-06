Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Raised to C$31.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares raised Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.16.

ARE stock opened at C$21.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.07, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.11.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.53) by C$0.54. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of C$853.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.3793321 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy bought 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.66 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.84. In other news, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy bought 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.66 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.84. Also, Director Scott Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,380.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,549 shares of company stock worth $274,762. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

