agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America cut shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock.

AGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, agilon health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.22.

NYSE AGL opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.54. agilon health has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. agilon health’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell bought 20,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,102.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in agilon health by 626.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 406.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the first quarter valued at about $65,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

