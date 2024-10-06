Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) PT Raised to $80.00 at KeyCorp

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADC. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.21.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Agree Realty has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $77.30.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 489.8% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,868,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,252 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,225,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,815,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,453,000 after acquiring an additional 650,921 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,306,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,222,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,290,000 after acquiring an additional 462,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

