Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $76,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 194,644 shares in the company, valued at $24,787,913.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Airbnb Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $129.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Airbnb
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after buying an additional 791,149 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 57.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,536,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
