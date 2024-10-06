Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

ALK opened at $42.48 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. American Trust grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 6,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,969,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 220,030 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.