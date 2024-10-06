Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Trading 7.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Allegiant Travel traded as high as $59.98 and last traded at $59.17. Approximately 74,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 356,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

ALGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,050. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 1,699 shares of company stock worth $77,350 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 170.6% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.93. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

