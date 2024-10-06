Alliance Global Partners Lowers LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Price Target to $1.50

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LiveOne Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LVO opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. LiveOne has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.54.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LiveOne will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in LiveOne during the second quarter worth $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LiveOne by 18.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of LiveOne by 740.0% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 21.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

