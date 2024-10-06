Alliance Global Partners Lowers LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Price Target to $1.50

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
LiveOne Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:LVO opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. LiveOne has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.54.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LiveOne will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveOne
LiveOne Company Profile
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LiveOne
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.