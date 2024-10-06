Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.65.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.17 and a 200 day moving average of $182.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,549,744 shares of company stock valued at $309,400,324. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.