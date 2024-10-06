Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $94.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Amdocs by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

