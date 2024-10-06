American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Stock Up 6.4 %

AAL stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 58,573 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.