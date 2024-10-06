Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Amprius Technologies to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.17.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AMPX opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Amprius Technologies has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $6.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.71.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 327.05% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In related news, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $34,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,783.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $34,666.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,783.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,683 shares of company stock valued at $425,318 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 84.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

