Analysts Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT at $38.63

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BJRI. Barclays cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CEO C Bradford Richmond purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,007. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $810.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $349.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.18 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

